Mother’s Day Forecast: Chance of strong storms, temps nearing 60

Weather

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We started out cold Sunday morning and by 2 p.m. we could be tracking stronger storms. It’s definitely roller coaster weather!

Temperatures will be warming up with the chance of storms.

Here’s your MOTHER’S DAY FORECAST: Warmer! Highs near 60. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and the risk of rain after 2 p.m.

After a cool, raw Monday mix in the morning, conditions are expected to improve and a gradual rise in the mercury department is expected during the upcoming work week.

There’s even a 70 degree high temp in the 8-day! However, it’ll come with a price: several chances for rain.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast.

Read more on the forecast, here.

