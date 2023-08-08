CLEVELAND (WJW) – Comfortably cool tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Chance for a sprinkle or two tonight but most places will remain dry.

A few clouds around through the night into tomorrow morning. Some places could dip into the 50s by the morning.

The rain the past few days brought a nice dip in the humidity today into tonight. We will slowly see a touch more humidity move in tomorrow and Thursday.

Highs back in the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon. Nice mix of sun and clouds through the day. Chance for a few showers and rumble of thunder during the afternoon but coverage will be low. Better chance for more widespread rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.