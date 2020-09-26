Mostly sunny skies heading into the weekend with warm temps expected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clear skies with areas of patchy fog overnight are expected. Lows in the upper 50s to greet us Saturday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for both weekend days with high temps a couple of degrees either side of 80.

BIG pattern shift ahead! Temperatures will tumble into a ‘5-15 degrees below average’ territory next week. Plus, rain returns to the Buckeye state!

Starting Monday afternoon, we’ll have rainy periods through the end of the week. It’s been almost 2 weeks since we’ve received any rainfall. Keep on watering your mums! The Drought Monitor released on Thursday shows no drought conditions in many of our counties. Sandusky County has moderate conditions.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

