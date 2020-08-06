Mostly sunny skies for Thursday as temps linger in the 70s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Halfway to the weekend! Partly to mostly clear skies will allow a heavenly showcase of the waning Corn moon of August. It’s a very comfy night and the fans and A/Cs will get a nice little break.

This is the beginning of a gorgeous stretch running concurrently with a gradual warming trend.

We’re kicking off the month of August a touch below average to near normal. The long range outlook shows very little chance for extreme heat through the middle of August! More consistent summer heat starting the 3rd week of August

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: