Mostly sunny skies for Saturday with temps in the 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Snow/mix/rain exits our neighborhoods through the overnight, skies will begin to partially clear out by dawn. A few pesky, leftover flakes could continue into the early morning hours over the Belts.

Meanwhile, skies should open up to reveal mostly sunny conditions and temperatures that will not be quite as cool.

We’ll be warming up. The only fly in the ointment will be the spotty showers possible late day Sunday.

So, when are we expecting milder/near normal temperatures again? Our next opportunity seems to be the middle and latter part of next week.

