Mostly sunny skies for Friday as temps soar into the high 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A bit more uncomfortable tonight as dew points begin their climb. Thursday’s 87° high temperature was 5° than Wednesday, and Friday is expected to be even warmer!

Skies are once again illuminated by the waxing “Thunder Moon” of July. The moon will be full Sunday night.

Here are some numbers showing what an “average” July looks like in Cleveland:

Cleveland – July Averages

The “Dog Days of Summer” are upon us!

“Dog Days” Go Through Early August!

Some tips to beat the heat:

Beat the Heat!

More heat is in the forecast after the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Contrary to popular belief not every July in northern Ohio has featured OVERALL above normal temperatures. Looking back since 1970 we’ve had many years with “cooler” July temperatures:

A lot of pool/beach days planned. Protect yourself, UV Index at very high levels all week. Good water quality reports at all of our beaches today.

Sprinklers and watering cans will be put to use! The next opportunity that many of us will see some rain will not be until next Wednesday. Well below normal rainfall over the next 10+ days.

Comparing the soil moisture from one year ago across the country you can see how much drier the corn belt/Ohio Valley is vs 2019

Our rain deficit will continue to grow. Currently Cleveland is down 0.96″ and Akron/Canton 0.71″. Manfield has the highest deficit checking in at -1.64″ from average. Many lawns are showing that distinctly-summer brownish hue that often appears in July and heading into the “Dog Days” of summer.

The pattern we are currently in is called an “OMEGA BLOCK” and ultimately consists of dry, warm days. We are tracking the long range pattern and the position of the 2 major high pressure ridges. When both start to merge that is a strong indication of warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall over the next 2-3 weeks and possibly longer.

Independence Day Forecast: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80’s.

Are you ready for our first “Heat Wave” of the summer? Heat Wave: A period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and unusually humid weather. Typically a heat wave lasts two of more days.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: