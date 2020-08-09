Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday as temps climb back into the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A stunning, picture perfect Saturday is in progress all across Greater Cleveland.
It will be a quiet, seasonal night tonight with light winds and clear skies. It’s another great night to catch a glimpse of the Pererseid Meteors that do not peak until the nights of 8/11-8/13.
Temperatures warm up Sunday, and we will be dealing with higher humidity levels! It’s eventually going to feel more like the “Dog Days” again.
Chances of storms going up by overnight Monday on into Tuesday. This will be a long stretch of “unsettled” weather.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
