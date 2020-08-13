Mostly sunny skies expected for Thursday with temps in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Pool days galore are in store for us this week! Humidity stays in the more comfortable range through Thursday.

A quiet, cool overnight period will be followed by a warmer, more humid Thursday.

High temperatures will be cooler lakeside thanks to a light lake breeze, however, inland temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Temperatures during the first 9 days of August were cooler than normal. Only 2014 and 2004 have been cooler in the last 20 years.

Since our last 90 degreer day (July 27th) Much of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes have been well below normal.

A few longer term details to note: Last 7-10 days of August will feature more consistently higher temperatures. Hurricane and tropical storm activity will pick up as well.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

We’ve about half the number of severe storm warnings compared to last year. Here are the numbers since the mid 1980s through August 5th

Long range outlook keeps the 80s this week with another cool down next week

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: