Mostly sunny skies expected for Sunday as temps soar into the 90s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Enjoy the pretty evening! A perfect summer day for your Sunday, a touch more humid and a couple degrees warmer than Saturday with highs reaching 90. A bright sky, sunshine all day!

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight across northeast Ohio. Temperatures are expected to dip in to the upper 60s. We’re heating back up and the “muggies” are back! More “Dog Days” return. Sunday highs will be around 90. Any time after lunch is when to expect those 90s to start bubbling up.

The next chance for rain will be late in the day Monday as highs peak around 90 degrees again with higher humidity. We need the rain in several communities. The latest drought conditions released on Thursday show parts of our area in a moderate drought.

Late Monday through the first half of Tuesday is our only chance of rain the week ahead.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

