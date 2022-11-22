CLEVELAND (WJW) – A bit warmer tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s and then 30s. We will have a few isolated spots dip into the upper 20s.

Another chance for any melting to re-freeze by tomorrow morning causing slick spots.

Another beautiful day tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are finally around average after days of below average temps this weekend. Mostly sunny and dry.

Thanksgiving looks great as we continue the sunny & seasonal stretch of 40s and 50s. Next chance for rain (confidence is climbing) this weekend. Adjustments have been made on the timing and duration.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above,