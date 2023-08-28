CLEVELAND (WJW) – Comfortably cool tonight with temperatures in the 60s and then 50s. Mostly clear and quiet. A few spots will fall into the low 50s by early tomorrow morning.

Starting off with a good deal of sunshine tomorrow with a few clouds building in during the afternoon and evening. This is ahead of our next system. A weak cold front will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing a few showers…NO severe weather.

Labor Day Weekend looking good! Sunny with temperatures climbing into the 80s with higher humidity.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.