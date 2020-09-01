Mostly sunny as we kick-off September; cooler air for Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The humidity will be on the rise as we kick off September.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny.

There are small chances for a pop-up shower for some people in the evening.

Better rain chances later this week.

A big cool down is coming for Labor Day weekend.

Fall begins September 22.

