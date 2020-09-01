Mostly sunny as we kick-off September; cooler air for Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The humidity will be on the rise as we kick off September.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny.
There are small chances for a pop-up shower for some people in the evening.
Better rain chances later this week.
A big cool down is coming for Labor Day weekend.
Fall begins September 22.
