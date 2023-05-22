CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hazy sunshine today, courtesy of the Canadian wildfires. Temps will be in the 70s for much of the evening and will dip into the 60s once we lose the sun.

It’ll be a great evening for taking the walk or jog or if you’re walking the dog. Grilling out tonight will also be nice.

More dry days ahead, grab your shades! There’s a VERY small chance of a spotty shower or sprinkle Tuesday still not enough to warrant mention in the 8 day though. Wednesday, if we see any sort of rain it would be far south as the front drops through.

A brief dip in temps courtesy of that cold front Wednesday. Breezy and cooler to end work week, with a gradual warm-up to around average as we head in Memorial Day weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

