CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds continue to build back in tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and upper 20s by early tomorrow morning.

Another cold morning with mostly cloudy skies. Chance for a few sprinkles, mainly west, during the afternoon. A few breaks of sunshine here and there Tuesday but clouds will win out! Highs will be a degree or so warmer, low 40s.

A little bit of a warm up by mid-week with temperatures climbing into the 40s and chance to see 50 before our next system.

Next system to watch arrives late week with the chance for rain showers Thursday changing over into a wintry mix and snow Friday-Saturday. Accumulation expected, stay tuned for totals.

This is a developing forecast so we will continue to keep you updated on the changes.

