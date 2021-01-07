Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday with temps in the 30s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cloudy, cold, and a few flakes/drops here and there. That pretty much sums it up what we can expect heading into Thursday.
The last time we had a day with FULL SUNSHINE was on December 27. Grey colors indicate cloud cover. Blue indicated sunshine.
Notice the BIG difference in the amount of cloud cover when we compare January to June:
Here’s your Fox 8 Day forecast:
