Morning sunshine, rising temps near 40°; Afternoon clouds increase with light snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday kicks off with plenty of sunshine in the morning. It will be blustery. Southwest winds gusting to 25 mph at times.

Clouds increase in the afternoon as a clipper drags a cold front through. A few nuisance flakes will fly around mainly after 2 p.m. Small accumulations are possible.

A few minor disturbances move through this week, otherwise a quiet week ahead. No big winter systems – Finally! 40s common starting March 1st.

Next weekend, although bringing chances of rain, will warm-up to mid-50s.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: