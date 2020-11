CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The sun will be out Tuesday.

It won’t be much warmer than yesterday, but the sunshine always makes a difference.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 20s.

After 4 p.m. there are chances for brief showers through about 8 p.m.

Clouds move in after that, setting up a widespread rain event Wednesday.

It will be warmer with highs in the 50s.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

