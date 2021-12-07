Morning snow showers could leave coating early Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few snow showers will return with a clipper-like system Wednesday morning.

This could drop a quick coating mainly for our extreme southern communities.

Then, a warm-up will ensue. Temperatures are expected to top a couple degrees above freezing tomorrow, followed by near 40 on Thursday.

By Friday, the 50’s invade the region.

Scattered rain showers develop Thursday night into Friday with widespread steady rain expected Friday night into Saturday. Most areas will receive around an inch of rain.

Temperatures will top about 20-25 degrees above average with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Along with the steady rain, we’ll likely get wind gusts up to 40 mph as the system pulls through.

Behind it, there will be a brief period of a wintry to snow early Sunday morning. Small accumulations are possible.