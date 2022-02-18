Morning snow followed by gusty winds and cold

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Everyone will see some general light snow Friday morning with additional accumulations of around an inch.

Roads are slick with ice under the snowfall.

Temperatures are in the lower 20s with NW winds gusting to 30 mph!

There are three active weather alerts: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory and Flood Warning.

Some rivers have experienced ice jams and flooding as a consequence. Clear the drain and check your sump pump!

Weak clipper front passes Friday night.

Timing on general snowfall is between 2 am and 5 am Saturday. Accumulations between a coating to an inch.

Northern Ohio isn’t the only location seeing similar weather changes. Look at the BIG drop Thursday evening across the rest of the Ohio Valley:

Temperatures stay cold Saturday with a sharp warmup Sunday, Monday. Another panhandle low system with widespread rain Tuesday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST