Morning showers followed by sunshine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A few showers will be around early Wednesday morning as a cold front passes.

Thunder is possible as well, but we’re not anticipating severe storms.

By 10 AM most of the showers will be gone. Gradual clearing as we head through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70’s.

A secondary front passes through Thursday with a few spotty lake-driven showers in the afternoon.

It will bring more of a “fall” feel and look with temperatures hovering around 70°.

A string of pleasant weather as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: