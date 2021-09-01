Morning rain moves out; 70s and breezy this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Northeast Ohio through late Wednesday evening.

This is for Coshocton and Tuscarawas counties.

The National Weather Service says the remnants of Hurricane Ida could bring 2 to 6 inches of rain in some areas.

More information here.

The remnants of Ida will move out of the southern portions of the area this morning. Heavy rain will impact southern Ohio.

Dew points are dropping thankfully with the exception of that rain.

Temperatures will be in the 70s all week with lots of sunshine.

