Morning rain lingering; Dry, chilly days ahead

Time to get out your cozy sweaters. A major cool down is coming this weekend!

Widespread rain will remain through early Saturday morning (100% coverage). Scattered lake-driven showers with sunny breaks will linger late on Saturday (60-70% coverage).

A few lake effect showers are possible to the east Sunday morning, but most areas will be dry.

It’s all about the temps this weekend. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s about a 15° drop from what we’ve been accustomed to so far this month.

Here is the wind aloft forecast for October 24. A BIG change from the current pattern.

The Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals tomorrow at 4 p.m. Perfect fall-like weather for a football game!

A nice, dry, sunny stretch starts on Sunday and continues through much of next week. Great leaf-peeping weather! Click here to see when Ohio’s fall leaves will be at their peak.

