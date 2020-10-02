Morning rain followed by crisp air, highs in the 50s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – They say spring comes in like a lion, but this year it’s fall.

After enjoying a pleasant weekend in the 80s last week – this weekend we’ll see lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

We’ll be dry on Saturday.

Rain chances move in on Sunday, and most of us will see rain again.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

