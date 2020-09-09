Morning fog for some; hot and sticky for everyone this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Fog will be an issue for many people across Northeast Ohio.
The humidity is causing some visibility challenges Wednesday morning.
Temperatures this morning are in the upper 60s and low 70s.
It will warm up into the lower and middle 80s.
Mostly sunny and very sticky today.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
