Morning fog, above-average temps

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The few showers that remain tonight are fading, but the moisture left behind may allow pockets of dense fog to form by morning.

But the good news is that after Tuesday’s fog burns off, sunshine should be much more predominant by afternoon.

Wednesday will start dry with spotty showers/rumbles storms commencing during the PM hours with an increasing risk of showers Thursday and Friday.

A slow-moving front will keep the humidity very high through the week. Temperatures will be above average with highs mainly in the low to mid 70s for the week.

