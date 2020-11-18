Morning flurries followed by sunshine with highs in the 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Lake effect flurries will taper off this morning.
It’s a chilly start, right around freezing for most of us.
Temperatures will warm into the low 40s with sunshine this afternoon.
A much warmer day on tap tomorrow.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
