Morning flurries followed by sunshine with highs in the 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Lake effect flurries will taper off this morning.

It’s a chilly start, right around freezing for most of us.

Temperatures will warm into the low 40s with sunshine this afternoon.

A much warmer day on tap tomorrow.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

