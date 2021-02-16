More than 500 school closings; dangerous cold lingers with single-digit wind chills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Northeast Ohio through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

This is for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties.

The snow has stopped, but driving is hazardous.

Northwest winds are driving temperatures into the single digit and below zero wind chills.

That cold air will stay with us through Wednesday as well.

Then we’ll get another round of snow Thursday into Friday.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

