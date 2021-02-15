More than 400 school closings; Snow continues through Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter storm warning remains in effect for all of our viewing area until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s a mess on the roadways, so if you don’t have to go out we strongly advise not to. Visibility has been reduced at times to a half mile with blowing snow. Roads are covered.

Areas to the southeast have seen a change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain. *This will drastically reduce snow totals in the area.* Check out the map below. A widespread 8-10″, locally up to a foot in our northern and northwestern areas. Those south and east of I-71 will get less due the mixing, 5-8″ and even less towards Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll and Columbiana County, 2-4″.

The coldest air is expected to arrive tomorrow. A couple of areas could have sub-zero lows Tuesday night. Some local lake enhancement will nudge up snow amounts near the lake or just a bit inland Tuesday morning/afternoon. Otherwise, we’re locked into our cold spell all week.

Wind chills Tuesday AM:

Wind chills Wednesday AM:

The next storm to watch is Thursday/Friday. This 2nd panhandle hook this week is likely bringing another shovelable widespread snowfall. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: