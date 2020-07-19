More than 25K without power after storms roll through Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thousands of residents are without power Sunday evening after strong storms swept across Northeast Ohio.

According to FirstEnergy, more than 25,000 customers are currently impacted, with the majority of outages in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Summit and Trumbull counties.

Power is expected to be restored to most areas by 10 p.m.

You can check the outage map here for a possible timeline for your area.

Some residents and local authorities have also reported downed trees, poles and wires. Several streets have been closed while crews work to repair the damage. Click here to follow our live blog with your latest storm damage updates.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: