(WJW) – A freeze warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for portions of Northeast Ohio as sub-freezing temperatures are going to hit around 30 degrees.

The advisory is for Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Holmes, Geauga, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

In addition, a frost advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake and Ottawa counties.

Tuesday, we’ll see lingering sprinkles and sleet in the snowbelt through the afternoon.

Some places will get quick accumulations, mainly on the higher elevated surfaces. Ground temperatures are warm, so expect this to melt fast.

Futurecast for today:

Drier conditions are expected later in the afternoon. Brisk with temperatures in the mid-40s.

The clouds will clear out Tuesday night. Warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday with a lake breeze.

Warming up by the middle of the week with highs near 80° by Thursday, but looking ahead, temperatures return to below normal this weekend and most of next week.

Our average highs right now are in the lower 60s.

The best chance for rain will be Friday into Saturday. Cooler late this weekend and into next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio. Meteorologist Scott Sabol did some checking. After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes.

The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring.