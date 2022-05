CLEVELAND (WJW) – We hit 81°F in Cleveland Tuesday, and 84° on Wednesday! Cities in the western part of the state were well into the 80s…eastern communities were a few degrees shy of 80.

Humidity will increase Friday and especially Saturday.

The next chance of a few showers arrive late Friday night and during the weekend afternoons.

We’re gaining daylight as well… by the end of this week, the sun won’t be setting until nearly 8:30 pm!

