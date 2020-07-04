More sunny skies on the way for Sunday as we soar into the 90s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s been a warm, stuffy day on this Independence Day. The weather should cooperate fine for fireworks viewing. It will be warm and moderately humid.

Fireworks Forecast for Independence Day night

It’s official… as anticipated we hit 90°F at Hopkins Airport Friday, making it the 4th time we have hit 90°F or higher this year! There are several more 90°+ days on the way!

Eyes to the sky tonight! The full “Thunder Moon” of July will be shining brightly overhead. Perfect weather to view the partial (penumbral) lunar eclipse. It will start at 11:07 p.m. and end at 1:54 am.

The “Dog Days of Summer” are upon us, starting today and lasting until August 11th. Are you ready for our first “Heat Wave” of the summer? Heat Wave: A period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and unusually humid weather. Typically a heat wave lasts three or more days.

Some tips to beat the heat:

Beat the Heat!

Sprinklers and watering cans will be put to use! The next opportunity that many of us will see some rain will not be until next Wednesday. Well below normal rainfall over the next 10+ days. Our rain deficit will continue to grow and we are monitoring drought conditions. It is currently abnormally dry in Northwest Ohio.

The pattern we are currently in is a strong indication of warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall over the next 2-3 weeks and possibly longer. Here’s a glimpse at the month ahead: