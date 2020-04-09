More storms expected overnight, into Thursday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Lorain/Medina counties, Summit County, and Stark County.

Round #2 moving our way Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. This will be less potent and will include rain/local thunder/downpours before sunrise.

Temperatures will drop significantly following this frontal passage starting Thursday and will continue into Good Friday. There’s a good chance for spotty showers/mix/snow fluries Thursday and Friday.

Easter weekend looks below-normal in the temperature department with highs in the 50s with showers likely on Easter, especially in the latter half of the day.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

