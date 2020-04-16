More snow on the way, temperatures will struggle to hit 40

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – After snow overnight, Thursday will be mostly quiet, but extremely chilly.

Pockets of moderate lake-effect are still ongoing this morning.

Highs will struggle into the lower 40s Thursday.

A second system will arrive Friday.

We’ll likely see light snow accumulations early/midday and more general accumulations are expected by lunchtime.

Below normal temperatures will be hanging tough through Saturday.

When are we expecting milder/near normal temperature again? The next best opportunity seems to be the middle/latter part of next week. Bring it on!

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

