More snow heading our way on Thursday with temps in the 30s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tonight temperatures will stay in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Snow develops from the south after 4 a.m.

Snow will continue through the day, scattered at times. There is the chance of a wintry mix in our southeastern communities after lunch with temperatures right around freezing.

There could be travel issues for both commutes with slick, snow covered roads and reduced visibility at times. You might want to plan on adding an extra 10-15 minutes to be prepared.

All alerts are in Southern Ohio, nothing for us. We’re looking at a general 1-2″ of snow. Locally up to 3″

Lake effect will kick in Thursday night and Friday, stay tuned for specifics with that. Prepare for cold nights Friday and Saturday night, single digit temps return with wind chills of 10 below to 5 above. Next system arrives late Sunday night.

Good news, there’s a break from our lingering cold spell, temperatures are expected to top above freezing and near normal next week!

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast: