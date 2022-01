CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Light fluffy pockets of lake effect continue Friday morning.

There will be an additional inch or two in spots through mid-morning.

Visibility will be reduced in some areas. Watch out for snow-covered roads and slick conditions. Take it slow!

The first of several “clipper” systems over the next week will pass through Sunday. Scattered snow showers will develop early. Accumulations will be on the small side.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST