CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cold front is sweeping across Northeast Ohio, followed by lake effect rain showers on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be a dry day as well as most of Thursday, but rain returns Thursday night into Friday.

For Halloween, a few morning showers will lend way to a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid-50’s. There will be a dry evening for our little ghouls and goblins, albeit chilly.