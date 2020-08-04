More showers and storms fire up early Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An overnight quiet period is forecast before more showers and storms fire up around dawn Tuesday. The cold front that is malingering just off to the west is patiently awaiting Isaias’s departure from the mainland before sweeping through.

You may get a glimpse of the full “corn” (or maize) moon floating overhead! Clouds may part from time to time. It will still be on the muggy side.

We’re kicking off the month of August a touch below average to near normal. The long range outlook shows very little chance for extreme heat through the middle of August!

Check out the dew point forecast by midweek which shows a substantial change to our atmosphere, the “feel” will be much more comfy!

Dews Dropping!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines