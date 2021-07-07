More scattered storms on Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here’s the synopsis: A stalled front moves slowly to the south overnight, but then moves north late this weekend/early next week.

Thursday will include more scattered storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. The biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall and winds in excess of 60mph.

Friday evening as well Saturday are looking dry. The same front will continue to impact our weather multiple times through early next week. Overall, rainfall will be above normal over the next five to seven days.

