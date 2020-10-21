More rain in the morning with temperatures warming

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will return overnight and Wednesday morning along the stationary/warm front.

Wednesday afternoon will feature peeks of sunshine as temperatures rise into the mid 60s.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s Thursday and Friday! A much cooler weekend will directly follow this late-week warm-up. The driest periods of time for the rest of this week include PM Wednesday as well as PM Thursday through Friday evening. Showers will return as early as 5pm Friday,

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: