More rain expected on Monday with temps barely reaching the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — More rain on the way Monday after 2 p,m., but it will be very spotty in nature. Monday will barely make it to 80 degrees and your feels-like temp will be around the same: so a little relief from the hot hot & humid weather.

Another round of showers expected with a secondary cold front Monday afternoon. Scattered showers develop mainly after 1 PM, then becoming spotty in the evening. Changes following the front… A taste of early fall for a couple days! 70’s are back in the forecast along with a sunny, dry stretch next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

