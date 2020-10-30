More rain expected Friday morning, sunshine returns for Halloween

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers will continue on and off tonight as the winds come out of the north.

Leftover showers Friday morning will lend way to late-day sunshine. Sunshine returns just in time for Halloween!

It’ll be a spooky Halloween night as a full hunter’s “blue” moon, but not because of the weather itself. An additional fright… daylight savings ends that night! Sunrise will be at 6:53 a.m. and sunset at 5:04 p.m. this Sunday.

No sunshine in the forecast with scattered showers developing Sunday. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid 40s late in the day. A few snowflakes may affect our eastern suburbs/higher elevations Sunday night/Monday morning as temperatures will stay in the upper 30s Monday.

Above normal temperatures will return by the middle of next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

