More rain coming this weekend — Find out when and where

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’ve made it to the weekend!

It was quite a wild afternoon and evening on Thursday as tornadic thunderstorms blasted through northeastern Ohio.

The National Weather Service survey teams have confirmed damage caused by six separate tornado touchdowns.

Meanwhile, a fairly quiet night is in store for Greater Cleveland as clouds hang tough. However, they have been mainly unproductive.

Overnight and early Saturday, it’ll be chilly as temperatures dive into the mid-40s. We could see some rain showers early, with a better chance of lake-induced showers by afternoon.

Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Lake effect rain showers will continue out east on Saturday mainly in Lake, Ashtabula and Northern Geauga counties.

Otherwise, a sun and cloud combo will grace northeast Ohio.

Widespread rain will reconvene the latter half of the day on Sunday and continue through Monday.