CLEVELAND (WJW) – Today’s going to be very humid and damp. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s during the day.

The setup on Friday is similar to Thursday. A stalled front with high humidity will produce locally heavy rain and thunder. About 50% to 70% coverage is expected between mid-morning and mid-evening.

If you have plans on Friday after 7 p.m., you’ll likely not run into any issues with rain.

The front will move into southern Ohio on Saturday and Sunday, with a small 30% chance for a leftover shower or storm, and drier periods each day.

Here’s how the next 48 hours looks:

This unsettled pattern will continue into Friday as a front stalls with another system over the weekend.

So far, we have experienced temperatures of 90°F or higher on 12 days this year. The norm for the whole year is 13 days, based on the last 20 years.

Here’s the latest eight-day forecast: