More Northeast Ohio storms and showers possible for early Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The bad news: More showers and storms will be possible for the early part of Monday.

This comes from a cold front that will move through Monday and bring relief from the heat. We fall to the lower 80s Monday then down to the 70s for a few days.

Hurricane Ida has made landfall along the Louisiana coastline. The latest, sustained winds of 150 MPH moving northwest at 13 mph. Up to 10 inches of rain and a storm surge of 12-16 feet possible in places.



The remnant of the Hurricane will move into the Ohio Valley midweek potentially bringing heavy rain.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: