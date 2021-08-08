More mild temps to end your weekend, with sweltering highs coming

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers and storms are exiting our southeastern areas, with sunshine filling back in behind the rain. Expect a dry, yet muggy/warm evening as we wrap up our weekend with temps dipping into the 70s.

Plenty of pool days ahead though. Hot and humid with heat indices reaching the mid 90s during the day Monday. Actual air temps will hover around 90 degrees for several days.

We’ll be adding to our five days at 90+ here in Cleveland so far this season this week.

Along with the heat and humidity comes a rain risk, mainly in the afternoon/early evening Monday through Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday there is the chance for some isolated strong to severe storms. The flash flood threat will be high during this stretch as well. Stay tuned for the latest alerts and check our weather app for updates.

The fronts finally move through late in the week and will cool us off for the upcoming weekend. It will be much more comfortable too! Open window/great sleeping weather is coming soon.

Find out more about the forecast below: