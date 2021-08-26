More heat, humidity ahead — Here’s what to expect this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s all about the heat.

More heat and more humidity will characterize the next several days, including the weekend.

Temperatures will be between 85 and 90 degrees with heat indices of 92 to 98 degrees. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated.

We’re tracking a cold front, stalled out for now, but swinging through the region early next week, bringing some relief.

Coverage will be higher Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Expect scattered storms late Saturday and again Sunday. The biggest threat will be heavy rain and localized flooding is possible each day.

Relief from the heat comes Monday. It will be drier and sunny through midweek.

The winds aloft turn to a more northwest flow and the cooler temperatures befall the Great Lakes beginning Monday.