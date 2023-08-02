(WJW) – Hazy sunshine sticks around Wednesday with generally quiet conditions.

A sprinkle or two is possible during the afternoon but nothing widespread.

Highs will be in the 80s. It will be a bit of a warmer day compared to Tuesday.

High pressure will continue to keep us mostly dry through the rest of the week.

A weak front passes Friday with a few storms. Nothing widespread.

Slightly less humid late Friday into Saturday.

The best chance for storms will be late Sunday into Monday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.