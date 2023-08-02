(WJW) – Hazy sunshine sticks around Wednesday with generally quiet conditions.
A sprinkle or two is possible during the afternoon but nothing widespread.
Highs will be in the 80s. It will be a bit of a warmer day compared to Tuesday.
High pressure will continue to keep us mostly dry through the rest of the week.
A weak front passes Friday with a few storms. Nothing widespread.
Slightly less humid late Friday into Saturday.
The best chance for storms will be late Sunday into Monday.
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:
