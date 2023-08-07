CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ll see scattered showers around for the first part of the evening, with an isolated thunderstorm. Isolated localized flooding is the primary threat this evening.

Storms should stay sub-severe — not to say that there couldn’t be a gusty storm rolling by. Temperatures are warm and muggy, in the 70s and 60s. Rain and storms should taper around 7 p.m. We are drying out in the evening.

Clouds will start to part as we head into the overnight hours, but we stay warm and breezy in the mid-60s.

A mix of sun and clouds will take us through Tuesday. Temperatures will stay comfortable and humidity will be lower, with breezy conditions. It should be a beautiful summer day.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: