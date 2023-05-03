CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s this evening but it’s breezy with on and off again scattered light showers or drizzle.

You will still want to keep the jacket and some rain gear handy.

Drier Thursday with a few passing light showers still possible. The warm front moves north Friday with cloud cover increasing. Dry for now.

Temperatures will improve late this week and into the weekend. Still not super warm…near normal with slightly above briefly early next week (70s). Call it trending back to normal to slightly above.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: